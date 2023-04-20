Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ICICI Securities, JSW Steel, Titan

PVR: PVR Pictures Ltd, the film distribution arm of PVR Ltd, posted revenues of nearly ₹200 crore for FY23, on the back of strong box office performances of Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha and John Wick 4. It is now looking to scale up the business with more independent films across languages, joint managing director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said. The firm, which has also produced films, has no plan to go back to production but is looking to ramp up distribution of Indian films, including Hindi and regional movies, as well as English and Japanese television animation, Bijli said.