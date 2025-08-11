Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Voltas, ICICI Bank among shares in focus today

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Aug 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Voltas, ICICI Bank among shares in focus today.

BEML, Bata India, Titagarh Rail Systems

Shares of BEML, Bata India, Titagarh Rail Systems will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 results today.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors posted a 63 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q1, coming in at 3,924 crore compared to 10,514 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel

Promoter group firm Indian Continent Investment sold 3 crore Bharti Airtel shares at 1,870.4 each and another 3 crore shares at 1,871.95 apiece, amounting to a 0.98 per cent stake valued at 11,227.05 crore.

Voltas

Voltas posted a 58 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to 141 crore in the first quarter, as unseasonal weather and weak summer demand severely hurt sales of its cooling products.

Power Mech Projects

The company posted a 30.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1FY26, reaching 80.5 crore, while revenue grew 28.4 per cent to 1,293 crore.

DOMS Industries

The stationery company reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its Q1 profit, reaching 57.3 crore, driven by robust revenue of 562 crore.

ICICI Bank

The private sector bank has increased the average minimum balance requirement for savings accounts in metropolitan and urban regions from the existing 10,000 to 50,000.

IDFC First Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has granted Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC permission to acquire up to 9.99% of IDFC First Bank’s paid-up share capital.

Manappuram Finance

The non-banking financial company posted a 76.3% year-on-year decline in its Q1FY26 net profit to 132 crore, impacted by a pre-tax loss of 437 crore in its microfinance division.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 
