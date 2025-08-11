Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Voltas, ICICI Bank among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. BEML, Bata India, Titagarh Rail Systems Shares of BEML, Bata India, Titagarh Rail Systems will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 results today.

Tata Motors Tata Motors posted a 63 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q1, coming in at ₹3,924 crore compared to ₹10,514 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel Promoter group firm Indian Continent Investment sold 3 crore Bharti Airtel shares at ₹1,870.4 each and another 3 crore shares at ₹1,871.95 apiece, amounting to a 0.98 per cent stake valued at ₹11,227.05 crore.

Voltas Voltas posted a 58 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹141 crore in the first quarter, as unseasonal weather and weak summer demand severely hurt sales of its cooling products.

Power Mech Projects The company posted a 30.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1FY26, reaching ₹80.5 crore, while revenue grew 28.4 per cent to ₹1,293 crore.

DOMS Industries The stationery company reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its Q1 profit, reaching ₹57.3 crore, driven by robust revenue of ₹562 crore.

ICICI Bank The private sector bank has increased the average minimum balance requirement for savings accounts in metropolitan and urban regions from the existing ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.

IDFC First Bank The Reserve Bank of India has granted Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC permission to acquire up to 9.99% of IDFC First Bank’s paid-up share capital.

Manappuram Finance The non-banking financial company posted a 76.3% year-on-year decline in its Q1FY26 net profit to ₹132 crore, impacted by a pre-tax loss of ₹437 crore in its microfinance division.