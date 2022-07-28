Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Biocon, Colgate-Palmolive, IIFL, Hero MotoCorp

Colgate-Palmolive: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.1% in net profit at ₹209.67 crore for the June quarter, impacted by an overall rural slowdown and inflationary pressures. The company had posted a net profit of ₹233.23 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 2.48% at ₹1,186.59 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹1,157.86 crore.

