Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dixon Tech, L&T, HG Infra among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran war

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Dixon Technologies Sunil Vachani, the promoter of Dixon Technologies (India), sold a 2.77% stake in the domestic contract manufacturing company via an open market transaction, raising over ₹2,221 crore.

Tata Motors India’s leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the launch prices of its all-electric SUV, the Harrier.ev. Pre-bookings for the vehicle are set to open on July 2, 2025.

Sona BLW Precision Sona BLW Precision has named Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of the company and posthumously honored the late Sunjay Kapur with the title of ‘Chairman Emeritus’.

Larsen & Toubro The company announced the successful listing of India’s first ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) bonds on the National Stock Exchange, having raised ₹500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Cochin Shipyard The state-owned company announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL), has received a significant order worth between ₹100 crore and ₹250 crore from Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, which operates under the Antara River Cruises brand.

HG Infra Engineering HG Infra Engineering has announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for an infrastructure project at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

Devyani International The quick service restaurant operator announced plans to raise its equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Limited from 80.72% to around 86.13% by making a fresh investment of up to ₹106.25 crore.

Garware Technical Garware Technical, a producer of technical textiles, has announced that its wholly owned UK subsidiary has acquired the Norwegian cordage company Offshore and Trawl Supply AS (OTS).

Acme Solar Holdings Acme Solar Holdings has obtained refinancing of ₹1,072 crore for its 250 MW operational solar project in Rajasthan.

Allcargo Logistics The company delivered a mixed performance across its major business segments in May 2025, showing a modest increase in Less-than-Container Load (LCL) volumes while Full Container Load (FCL) volumes remained steady.