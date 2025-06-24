Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dixon Tech, L&T, HG Infra among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran war

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Jun 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dixon Tech, L&T, HG Infra among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation.
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dixon Tech, L&T, HG Infra among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Dixon Technologies

Sunil Vachani, the promoter of Dixon Technologies (India), sold a 2.77% stake in the domestic contract manufacturing company via an open market transaction, raising over 2,221 crore.

Tata Motors

India’s leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the launch prices of its all-electric SUV, the Harrier.ev. Pre-bookings for the vehicle are set to open on July 2, 2025.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect in trade after Israel-Iran ceasefire

Sona BLW Precision

Sona BLW Precision has named Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of the company and posthumously honored the late Sunjay Kapur with the title of ‘Chairman Emeritus’.

Larsen & Toubro

The company announced the successful listing of India’s first ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) bonds on the National Stock Exchange, having raised 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Cochin Shipyard

The state-owned company announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL), has received a significant order worth between 100 crore and 250 crore from Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, which operates under the Antara River Cruises brand.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering has announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for an infrastructure project at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

Devyani International

The quick service restaurant operator announced plans to raise its equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Limited from 80.72% to around 86.13% by making a fresh investment of up to 106.25 crore.

Garware Technical

Garware Technical, a producer of technical textiles, has announced that its wholly owned UK subsidiary has acquired the Norwegian cordage company Offshore and Trawl Supply AS (OTS).

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Acme Solar Holdings

Acme Solar Holdings has obtained refinancing of 1,072 crore for its 250 MW operational solar project in Rajasthan.

Allcargo Logistics

The company delivered a mixed performance across its major business segments in May 2025, showing a modest increase in Less-than-Container Load (LCL) volumes while Full Container Load (FCL) volumes remained steady.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Tata Motors, Dixon Tech, L&T, HG Infra among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran war
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.