Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, DMart, Infosys, Axis Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Motors Monday holds significance for the company’s shareholders, as it marks the final day the stock will trade as a consolidated entity. The record date for the demerger of the commercial vehicles business has been set for Tuesday, October 14.

BLS International The Ministry of External Affairs has imposed a two-year ban on the company, preventing it from participating in new tenders for Indian missions.

Avenue Supermarts The company that owns DMart posted a 4% increase in net profit compared to the same period last year, with revenue up 15.5% and EBITDA rising 11%.

Welspun Enterprises The board will meet on October 15 to review proposals for raising funds through the issuance of convertible warrants or a preferential allotment of shares

Zen Technologies The company has secured an order worth around ₹37 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply anti-drone systems equipped with Hard Kill capabilities.

Infosys The digital services and consulting firm has unveiled a complete set of offerings — the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce — designed to provide enhanced Agentforce solutions and assist businesses in their digital transformation efforts.

Axis Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a 'Letter of Caution' to Axis Bank, urging the bank to exercise heightened vigilance and strictly adhere to RBI’s KYC regulations. Axis Bank has confirmed that it has already taken corrective actions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank stated that Sonata Finance has merged with BSS Microfinance, and consequently, Sonata Finance is no longer a subsidiary of the bank, effective October 11. Both companies were previously wholly owned subsidiaries of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy on 13 October—top stock picks from market experts

Lupin The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a pre-approval inspection at the company's manufacturing site in Somerset, New Jersey, from September 29 to October 10, resulting in a single observation.

Waaree Renewable Technologies In Q2 FY26, the solar company recorded its strongest quarterly performance to date, with net profit jumping 117% year-on-year to ₹116.3 crore and revenue rising 47.7% to ₹774.8 crore, driven by improved project execution and higher margins.