Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, DMart, Infosys, Axis Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 Oct 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, DMart, Infosys, Axis Bank among shares in focus today
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, DMart, Infosys, Axis Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Tata Motors

Monday holds significance for the company’s shareholders, as it marks the final day the stock will trade as a consolidated entity. The record date for the demerger of the commercial vehicles business has been set for Tuesday, October 14.

Advertisement

BLS International

The Ministry of External Affairs has imposed a two-year ban on the company, preventing it from participating in new tenders for Indian missions.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market over weekend - October 13

Avenue Supermarts

The company that owns DMart posted a 4% increase in net profit compared to the same period last year, with revenue up 15.5% and EBITDA rising 11%.

Welspun Enterprises

The board will meet on October 15 to review proposals for raising funds through the issuance of convertible warrants or a preferential allotment of shares

Zen Technologies

The company has secured an order worth around 37 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply anti-drone systems equipped with Hard Kill capabilities.

Infosys

The digital services and consulting firm has unveiled a complete set of offerings — the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce — designed to provide enhanced Agentforce solutions and assist businesses in their digital transformation efforts.

Advertisement

Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a 'Letter of Caution' to Axis Bank, urging the bank to exercise heightened vigilance and strictly adhere to RBI’s KYC regulations. Axis Bank has confirmed that it has already taken corrective actions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank stated that Sonata Finance has merged with BSS Microfinance, and consequently, Sonata Finance is no longer a subsidiary of the bank, effective October 11. Both companies were previously wholly owned subsidiaries of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy on 13 October—top stock picks from market experts

Lupin

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a pre-approval inspection at the company's manufacturing site in Somerset, New Jersey, from September 29 to October 10, resulting in a single observation.

Advertisement

Waaree Renewable Technologies

In Q2 FY26, the solar company recorded its strongest quarterly performance to date, with net profit jumping 117% year-on-year to 116.3 crore and revenue rising 47.7% to 774.8 crore, driven by improved project execution and higher margins.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Tata Motors, DMart, Infosys, Axis Bank among shares in focus today
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks