Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Friday said its total domestic sales increased by 30 per cent to 86,718 units in March as compared to 66,462 units in the year-ago period. The company said its passenger vehicle wholesales rose by 43 per cent to 42,293 units last month as against 29,654 units in March 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M on Friday said its total sales increased by 35 per cent to 54,643 units in March as compared with the year-ago period. The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units in March 2021.

Adani Enterprises: India's southern Andhra Pradesh has cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by India's Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, two state government officials told Reuters. It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been cancelled over high prices. Details on the cancellation have not been previously reported.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank's loan book grows by 21% y-o-y, the bank announced on Sunday.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022 as against sales of 322,643 units in the month of March 2021.

Future Retail, Future Enterprises: Two leading companies of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group -- Future Retail and Future Enterprises -- on Friday collectively defaulted on loan repayments worth ₹8,157.97 crore. The due date for payment of ₹2,835.65 crore by Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) and ₹5,322.32 crore by Future Retail Ltd (FRL) was March 31, 2022.

ONGC, Reliance: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is likely to see a USD 3 billion (about ₹23,000 crore) rise in its annual earnings from the more than doubling of the price of natural gas it produces, while Reliance Industries may get USD 1.5 billion ( ₹11,500 crore) more in revenue, a report has said. The government from April 1 increased the gas price paid to producers of oil and regulated fields from USD 2.9 per million British thermal units to USD 6.10, a record high. For difficult fields, such as deepsea fields of Reliance, the price has gone up by 62 per cent to USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

Power stocks: The hike in gas price is likely to have an impact on power companies.

