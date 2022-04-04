Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Reliance, M&M

ONGC, Reliance: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is likely to see a USD 3 billion (about ₹23,000 crore) rise in its annual earnings from the more than doubling of the price of natural gas it produces, while Reliance Industries may get USD 1.5 billion ( ₹11,500 crore) more in revenue, a report has said. The government from April 1 increased the gas price paid to producers of oil and regulated fields from USD 2.9 per million British thermal units to USD 6.10, a record high. For difficult fields, such as deepsea fields of Reliance, the price has gone up by 62 per cent to USD 9.92 per mmBtu.