Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, Zomato
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 13:
Tata Motors: The company reported a 222% surge in net profit to ₹17,407.2 crore in Q4FY24, driven by strong performance across all auto businesses. The company's total revenue rose 14.3% to ₹1.2 lakh crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per ordinary share and ₹6.20 per ‘A’ ordinary share for FY24. The company also plans to separate its vehicle financing subsidiaries and merge them with Tata Capital to streamline operations and reduce debt. The move will involve a share-swap arrangement, with Tata Sons offering shares of Tata Capital to Tata Motors.
