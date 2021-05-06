Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Green

New Delhi: Here are the top ten stocks that will be in news today:

Tata Steel: The company on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7162 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, on account of higher income. This is against a loss of ₹1615 crore during the quarter ended March 2020. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹49,977 crore, up by 38.8% over ₹36,009 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

IDBI Bank: The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal for strategic disinvestment along with transfer management control of the bank. The government and Life Insurance Corporation together own more than 94% stake in IDBI Bank with 45.48% and 49.24% individual stakes respectively.

Tata Motors: The Competition Commission of India has ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices against the automaker on behalf of two auto dealers. The lawyer representing a Tata Motors’ dealer from Uttar Pradesh alleged that the company’s terms for the dealership encompassed both manufacturing and financing of commercial vehicles through NBFCs, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and Tata Motors Finance Ltd, which was “abusive, anti-competitive".

Hero MotoCorp: The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer will report its March quarter earnings on Thursday. The company reported a 23% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,084 crore for the quarter ending 31 December. Net sales improved 40% to ₹9776 crore .

Adani Green Energy: The company reported a rise of over 8% in its consolidated net profit to ₹105 crore in March quarter. Total income of the company rose 50.49% to ₹1082 crore in the quarter.

Cipla: Roche India has received emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab, which will be marketed and distributed in India through a strategic partnership with Cipla Ltd, which is also the exclusive importer and distributor of tocilizumab, patented by Roche India.

Adani Enterprises: The company reported 282% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹233.95 crore for the quarter ended March. Consolidated income during the January-March quarter was at ₹13,688.95 crore compared with ₹13,698.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker said its total production in April stood at 159,955 units, down 7% from March this year. The company had produced a total of 172,433 units in the year-ago period.

Wipro Limited: The company has partnered Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence. This partnership combines Transcell’s innovative stem cell technology with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES® to improve the safety of global vaccine immunization programs.

Godrej Industries: The board of directors of the company has approved the information memorandum for issuance of up to 7,500 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹750 crore on a private placement basis.

















