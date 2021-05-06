Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Green

Tata Motors: The Competition Commission of India has ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices against the automaker on behalf of two auto dealers. The lawyer representing a Tata Motors’ dealer from Uttar Pradesh alleged that the company’s terms for the dealership encompassed both manufacturing and financing of commercial vehicles through NBFCs, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and Tata Motors Finance Ltd, which was “abusive, anti-competitive".

