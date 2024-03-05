Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Macrotech Developers, AU Small Finance Bank
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 5:
Tata Motors: The leading Indian automaker has announced its decision to separate its commercial and passenger vehicles businesses into distinct listed entities. This strategic move is designed to unlock potential value and reflects the company's confidence in the future of both sectors. The commercial vehicles (CV) division of Tata Motors, which manufactures trucks, vans, and buses, will operate separately from the passenger vehicles (PV) division that produces cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles (EV). The PV division also encompasses Jaguar Land-Rover (JLR), a British luxury car manufacturer that contributes over 80% of its revenue.
