Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, IndiGo, Data Patterns among 10 shares in focus on Monday - March 16

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher but may remain volatile on Monday amid mixed global cues, as investors track the latest developments in the US–Iran conflict, which has entered its third week and triggered turmoil in global oil markets.

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Asian markets traded on a mixed note, while the US stock market ended last week lower amid concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Indian markets are likely to begin the week on a mildly positive note, with GIFT Nifty trading around 23,351, indicating a steady opening for domestic equities. Market direction through the week is expected to remain heavily influenced by geopolitical developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices. Any signs of de-escalation could provide relief to global equities, while further escalation may keep markets under pressure,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Friday, the Indian equity market extended its sharp decline as worries surrounding the escalating US–Iran tensions weighed on sentiment. The Sensex plunged 1,470.50 points, or 1.93%, to settle at 74,563.92, while the Nifty 50 dropped 488.05 points, or 2.06%, to close at 23,151.10.

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Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 16, 2026 —

Tata Motors PV Radhakishan Damani has sold 16 lakh shares worth ₹52 crore in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) through a block deal. The buyer in the transaction was Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited, a firm where Damani serves as one of the directors.

IndiGo The airline said it will impose a fuel surcharge starting March 14, 2026, citing a more than 85% jump in jet fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Jindal Stainless The company stated that the West Asia war has affected its operations, citing fuel shortages and delays in shipping as the key disruptions.

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Adani Total Gas Adani Total Gas has reduced the price of excess natural gas supplied to certain industrial customers to ₹82.95 per standard cubic metre (SCM), down from ₹119.90 per SCM, effective from 0600 hours on March 16, following a softening in upstream gas prices amid ongoing supply disruptions.

GMR Airports The company has secured a contract from Delhi International Airport Ltd to upgrade, modernise, and operate Cargo Terminal-1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Data Patterns The company has secured a ₹288 crore order from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for supplying 32 units of Doppler Weather Radars.

Adani Power The company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for supplying 1,600 MW of thermal power under a long-term Power Supply Agreement.

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Dilip Buildcon Dilip Buildcon Limited said that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a road construction project valued at ₹160.20 crore, excluding GST.

Hindalco Industries In a clarification issued in response to media reports suggesting that Hindalco Industries had halted aluminium product sales due to the Iran conflict, the company said it has not suspended the operations of its aluminium extrusions business.

Voltas The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Investigation A, Mumbai, carried out a GST inspection at the company’s Chinchpokli office on March 12 under the Maharashtra GST Act, 2017.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.