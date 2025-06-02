Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, IndiGo, Nykaa, Vodafone Idea, Coal India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Motors Tata Motors recorded a drop in total sales for May 2025, with overall figures falling 8.6% year-on-year to 70,187 units, down from 76,766 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales saw a sharper decline of 10%, slipping to 67,429 units.

TVS Motor Overall sales increased by 17% year-on-year in May, reaching 4.31 lakh units, up from 3.69 lakh units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler sales also saw a 16% rise, climbing to 4.16 lakh units from 3.59 lakh units during the corresponding period.

IndiGo IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) decision to extend the use of 'damp-leased' aircraft from Turkish Airlines until August 2025 will support the airline in maintaining smooth operations and fulfilling its obligations to customers.

Alembic Pharma Alembic Pharmaceuticals has been issued a Form 483 by the US FDA, highlighting four observations related to its API-I and API-II manufacturing facilities located in Panelav.

Nykaa Beauty retailer Nykaa reported a nearly threefold increase in its fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period last year, driven by strong demand for premium brands among urban shoppers.

Coal India Coal India has submitted the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to Sebi for its subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL). The planned initial public offering (IPO) will be an offer for sale (OFS) comprising up to 46.57 crore shares held by Coal India.

Vodafone Idea Cash-strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea reduced its losses to ₹7,166 crore in the March quarter, and its board has approved plans to raise up to ₹20,000 crore, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

BPCL The BPCL board has given the green light to invest in a joint venture with Tikitar and Shell India, focused on producing and selling bitumen-based products.

IRCON International The company has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract valued at ₹1,068.34 crore from East Central Railway. The project entails building a new broad-gauge (BG) rail bridge, featuring a double-line substructure and a single-line superstructure, over the Ganga River between Bikramshila and Katareah stations as part of a new railway line initiative.,

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, fueled by increased demand for its healthcare services.