Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, NLC India, M&M, JM Financial, Ceat, IGL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 7:
Tata Motors: On March 6, global rating agency, Moody's, confirmed the BA3 ratings of Tata Motors, maintaining a positive outlook, reported PTI. In addition, Moody's Investors Service stated that it has also confirmed the Ba3 senior unsecured instrument ratings of Tata Motors Ltd (TML). According to Moody's obligations, 'Ba' ratings are considered to have speculative elements and carry a significant credit risk. The modifier '3' signifies a position at the lower end of this generic rating category.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started