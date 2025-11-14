Mint Market
Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Oil India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI among 10 shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Nov 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Oil India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI among 10 shares in focus today
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Oil India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market barometers — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed almost unchanged on Thursday, November 13, as investors booked profits following recent gains and kept an eye on the 2025 Bihar election results.

Advertisement

The Sensex inched up 12 points, or 0.01%, to 84,478.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 3 points, or 0.01%, to end at 25,879.15. Broader markets lagged, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.34% and the Smallcap index easing 0.30%.

"Markets traded volatile and ended nearly unchanged on the weekly expiry day, pausing after the recent strong upmove. Following an initial dip, the Nifty maintained a positive tone for most of the session; however, late profit-taking erased intraday gains, leaving the index flat at 25,879.15. Sectorally, the trend remained mixed — realty, pharma, and metal ended higher, while FMCG and IT witnessed mild pressure. Meanwhile, the broader markets also saw profit-booking, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining by around half a per cent.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on November 14: What to expect in trade today

The early optimism was underpinned by encouraging domestic macro data, particularly a sharp drop in retail inflation to a multi-year low of 0.25% in October, fueling expectations of a near-term RBI rate cut. Positive global cues, including strength in U.S. equities, also supported sentiment through the day," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Marico, MRF, Max Healthcare Institute

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Marico, MRF, and Max Healthcare Institute will remain in focus as companies will declare Q2 results today.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, posted a 16% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit, reaching 1,393 crore.

Advertisement

NBCC India

The company has secured a 340 crore contract to carry out Phase-I construction work for the Central University of Kashmir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India posted a 27% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the second quarter, coming in at 389 crore compared with 536 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Motors CV

Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of 867 crore, compared with a net profit of 498 crore during the same period last year.

Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) said its Board of Directors has approved a strategic partnership with Germany’s DWS Group GmbH and Co. KGaA, a major asset management firm in Europe.

Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics

BDL has signed a contract worth 2,095.70 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Invar anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Thursday welcomed the government’s move to impose anti-dumping duties on specific steel products from Vietnam, calling it a "positive development" for the domestic industry. The company said the measure will help curb unfair imports into India.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

SpiceJet

Domestic airline company SpiceJet has appointed Chandan Sand as an Executive Director on its board.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres on Thursday posted a 13% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to 258 crore for the September quarter, weighed down by a 176 crore provision related to the restructuring of its plant in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Tata Motors, Oil India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI among 10 shares in focus today
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks