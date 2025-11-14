Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Oil India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market barometers — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed almost unchanged on Thursday, November 13, as investors booked profits following recent gains and kept an eye on the 2025 Bihar election results.

The Sensex inched up 12 points, or 0.01%, to 84,478.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 3 points, or 0.01%, to end at 25,879.15. Broader markets lagged, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.34% and the Smallcap index easing 0.30%.

"Markets traded volatile and ended nearly unchanged on the weekly expiry day, pausing after the recent strong upmove. Following an initial dip, the Nifty maintained a positive tone for most of the session; however, late profit-taking erased intraday gains, leaving the index flat at 25,879.15. Sectorally, the trend remained mixed — realty, pharma, and metal ended higher, while FMCG and IT witnessed mild pressure. Meanwhile, the broader markets also saw profit-booking, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining by around half a per cent.

The early optimism was underpinned by encouraging domestic macro data, particularly a sharp drop in retail inflation to a multi-year low of 0.25% in October, fueling expectations of a near-term RBI rate cut. Positive global cues, including strength in U.S. equities, also supported sentiment through the day," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Marico, MRF, Max Healthcare Institute Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Marico, MRF, and Max Healthcare Institute will remain in focus as companies will declare Q2 results today.

Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp, the country’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, posted a 16% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit, reaching ₹1,393 crore.

NBCC India The company has secured a ₹340 crore contract to carry out Phase-I construction work for the Central University of Kashmir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

LG Electronics LG Electronics India posted a 27% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the second quarter, coming in at ₹389 crore compared with ₹536 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Motors CV Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹867 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹498 crore during the same period last year.

Nippon Life India AMC Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) said its Board of Directors has approved a strategic partnership with Germany’s DWS Group GmbH and Co. KGaA, a major asset management firm in Europe.

Bharat Dynamics BDL has signed a contract worth ₹2,095.70 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Invar anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army.

Tata Steel Tata Steel on Thursday welcomed the government’s move to impose anti-dumping duties on specific steel products from Vietnam, calling it a "positive development" for the domestic industry. The company said the measure will help curb unfair imports into India.

SpiceJet Domestic airline company SpiceJet has appointed Chandan Sand as an Executive Director on its board.

Apollo Tyres Apollo Tyres on Thursday posted a 13% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹258 crore for the September quarter, weighed down by a ₹176 crore provision related to the restructuring of its plant in the Netherlands.

