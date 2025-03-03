Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Maruti Maruti Suzuki recorded slight growth, whereas Hyundai and Tata Motors experienced a drop in sales in February, as market sluggishness persisted with subdued demand.

Glenmark Pharma According to the US health regulator, Glenmark Pharma is withdrawing nearly 1.5 million bottles of a generic drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) from the US market.

One97 Communications The company has been issued a show cause notice by the Directorate of Enforcement for alleged violations of specific provisions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) during the period from 2015 to 2019. The notice is related to the acquisition of two subsidiaries, Little Internet and Nearbuy India (previously Groupon), and involves certain directors and officers. The alleged violations pertain to transactions totaling ₹611.17 crore.

Bajaj Auto The company has been issued a tax demand order of ₹138.53 crore for FY21 by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Pune. The demand mainly arises due to a difference in tax liability between the company's adopted HSN classification (GST rate of 18%) and the tax authorities' classification of auto parts under the general HSN category (GST rate of 28%).

Mahindra & Mahindra M&M Auto reported total auto sales of 83,702 units in February 2025, marking a 14.8% year-on-year increase from 72,923 units. Passenger vehicle sales climbed 19% to 50,420 units, while exports soared 99% to 3,061 units. Three-wheeler sales also saw a 4% rise to 6,395 units. Meanwhile, M&M's tractor sales reached 25,527 units, exceeding the projected 24,225 units and registering an 18% growth from 21,672 units in the same period last year.

NTPC On March 1, 2025, the Maharatna firm set a new record by generating 400 billion units (BU) in FY24-25 within just 335 days—12 days ahead of the previous year's milestone, which was achieved on March 13, 2024. With an installed capacity exceeding 77 GW and 29.5 GW under construction (including 9.6 GW from renewable sources), NTPC fulfills a quarter of India's power requirements and targets 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032.

NLC India The Navratna company has been awarded a Letter of Award by SJVN for a 200 MW wind power project at a tariff of ₹3.74 per kWh.

Indian Overseas Bank The bank has been issued a demand by the Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit, Chennai, for a GST liability of ₹699.52 crore, which includes interest and penalties, for the Annual Scrutiny Assessment Year 2020-21. The imposed penalty amounts to ₹35.26 crore.

Piramal Enterprise The company has been issued a tax demand order by the GST Department, Maharashtra, for the 2020-21 tax period, totaling ₹1,502 crore, which includes interest and penalties. The demand mainly relates to the slump sale of its pharmaceutical business to Piramal Pharma in FY21, along with the transfer of its subsidiary companies for ₹4,487 crore.

Sun Pharma Sun Pharmaceutical, India's leading drugmaker by revenue, plans to introduce its experimental drug for obesity and type 2 diabetes within the next four to five years.

Voltas The company has finalized the transfer of its 92% direct stake in Saudi Ensas Company for Engineering Services WLL, Saudi Arabia, to Universal MEP Projects Pte, Singapore (UMPPL), for ₹61.84 crore. Since UMPPL is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Voltas retains its economic interest in Saudi Ensas Company for Engineering Services WLL, which continues to remain a wholly-owned subsidiary.