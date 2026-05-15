Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors PV, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, among other stock in focus today - 15 May

Indian benchmark indices extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, 14 May, with the Sensex surging nearly 790 points amid volatile trading, led by buying in telecom, pharma, and private banking stocks.

The Sensex advanced 789.74 points, or 1.06%, to close at 75,398.72. After opening higher and briefly slipping into negative territory during late morning trade, the index rebounded sharply on value buying, touching an intraday high of 75,681.88.

The Nifty 50 climbed 277 points, or 1.18%, to settle at 23,689.60, extending its rally for the second consecutive day.

Among the companies in the Sensex index, Bharti Airtel stood out as the leading gainer, soaring over 5% after the telecom giant announced its annual revenue had surpassed the ₹2 lakh crore mark for the first time.

This surge contributed nearly ₹6.82 lakh crore to the market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE during the last two trading sessions, bringing the overall market value to ₹462.85 lakh crore (approximately USD 4.83 trillion).

At the same time, wholesale price inflation reached a 42-month high of 8.3%, up from 3.88% in March and 0.85% a year prior, primarily due to rising energy costs amid disruptions related to the conflict in West Asia.

Power Grid, Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindustan Copper, Cochin Shipyard, Premier Energies, Godfrey Phillips, and ITC Hotels will be in the spotlight as these companies prepare to release their fourth-quarter results.

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Stocks in focus today Tata Motors: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) witnessed a 32% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit, totalling ₹5,783 crore for FY26. The board has also proposed a final dividend of ₹3 per share.

Bharti Airtel: The company aims to set up 56 edge data centres over the next 18 to 24 months as part of its strategy to grow its digital infrastructure business.

DLF: The real estate giant DLF is aiming for ₹20,000 crore in sales bookings for FY27, bolstered by a robust pipeline of residential launches in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Goa.

Ola Electric: It has been reported that Ola Electric is in talks with both global and domestic car manufacturers to provide lithium-ion cells and battery packs from its gigafactory in Krishnagiri.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Alembic Pharma has obtained tentative approval from the USFDA for its generic formulation of Darolutamide tablets, used to treat prostate cancer.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel experienced a remarkable elevenfold increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹16,370 crore for the March quarter, up from ₹1,503 crore the previous year.

HUDCO: HUDCO saw a 172% growth in its Q4 consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹1,981 crore, driven by significant increases in interest income and deferred tax benefits.

HCL Technologies: HCLTech has entered into a strategic alliance with Red Hat to deliver enterprise-level AI infrastructure solutions.

SEPC: The SEPC-Furlong joint venture has secured an EPC subcontract valued at ₹521.46 crore for the four-laning project of the Shahjahanpur–Bisalpur highway section in Uttar Pradesh.

Adani Enterprises: The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund divested a 0.45% stake in Adani Enterprises to SBI Mutual Fund for ₹1,435 crore through a block transaction.

Jio Financial Services: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased a 0.04% stake in Jio Financial Services from Goldman Sachs Bank Europe for ₹61.9 crore.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers: The estate of the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold a 1.34% stake in the firm for ₹46.59 crore.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research: Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, the promoter, increased his ownership by acquiring an additional 0.66% equity stake in the firm.

Davangere Sugar Company: Craft Emerging Market Fund obtained a 3.49% share in Davangere Sugar through block deals totalling ₹18.25 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Bhana Equity Advisors LLP divested a 0.5% stake in Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services through an open-market transaction valued at nearly ₹17 crore.

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