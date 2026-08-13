Stocks to watch: Tata Motors PV, Jio Financial, Lenskart among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued their downward trend on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 ending at 24,435, a decline of 35 points, or 0.15%. The weakness came amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a fresh rise in crude oil prices and selling pressure across Tata Group stocks.

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The market is likely to open in red as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Thursday, 13 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,446.5 mark, down over 24 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note, with GIFT Nifty futures hovering just above the 24,400 mark compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,435, pointing to a muted start despite a rebound across global markets. Elevated crude oil prices, driven by the continuing US-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, remain the primary overhang for domestic equities and are likely to keep investor sentiment measured,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, LG Electronics India, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, LG Electronics India, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BofA will acquire up to a 49.9% stake as a joint venture partner in JFSL’s wholly owned NBFC lending arm, Jio Credit. The investment will be made through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants.

GMR Airports The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹91 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reversing a net loss of ₹212 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier, supported by improved revenue and operating performance.

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Lenskart Solutions The eyewear retailer reported a net profit of ₹222 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up sharply from ₹60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 38.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹610 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), up from ₹441 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Grasim Industries Grasim Industries posted a standalone net profit of ₹247 crore in Q1FY27, reversing from a net loss of v118 crore recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. The company had reported a standalone profit of ₹164 crore in Q4FY26.

Axis Bank Axis Bank raised $300 million, equivalent to around ₹2,850 crore, by issuing bonds to overseas investors. The funds will be used to support the bank’s business expansion and growth plans.

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Also Read | Gift Nifty hints a weak start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

IRCON IRCON International’s net profit declined 43.62% year-on-year to ₹92.74 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹164.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Waterways Leisure Tourism has set August 26, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the proposed stock split.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.