Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, RVNL, Nykaa, others in focus on 6 February

Stocks to watch: The main stock market indices in India, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open lower on Friday, influenced by the downturn in global markets, particularly due to ongoing selling pressure on US technology stocks.

Additionally, the trends in Gift Nifty suggest that Indian benchmark indices will start on a negative note. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,609 level, reflecting a discount of nearly 115 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Later today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to reveal its monetary policy for February, marking its final policy announcement for the fiscal year 2026. It is expected that the MPC, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will maintain the repo rate at 5.25%.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with the Nifty 50 index closing beneath the 25,700 mark.

The Sensex dropped 503.76 points, or 0.60%, to close at 83,313.93, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.20 points, or 0.52%, lower at 25,642.80.

Let's update ourselves on the recent developments in the stock market. Covering key investments, important transactions, and quarterly earnings, here’s a brief overview of the stocks that will attract attention in today's trading.

The stocks to watch today include Tata Steel, BEML, Shree Cement, Siemens, Kalyan Jewellers India, MRF, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Kalpataru, Lemon Tree Hotels, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, and Whirlpool of India, as they will release their Q3 earnings today.

Additionally, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Federal Bank, Ultratech Cement, Berger Paints, Physicswallah, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), and other stocks will also be in focus today.

Q3 Results - Stocks to watch Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel's Q3 FY26 consolidated results showed net profit plunging 55% YoY to ₹6,630.5 crore from ₹14,760.7 crore, driven by an exceptional loss of ₹257 crore versus a ₹7,546 crore gain last year. Revenue grew steadily at 15.2% to ₹53,982 crore from ₹46,878 crore, while EBITDA rose 7.2% to ₹31,144 crore, though margins contracted to 57.7% from 62% amid higher costs.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (standalone) swung to a Q3 FY26 loss of ₹233 crore from a ₹1,471 crore profit YoY, primarily due to an exceptional loss of ₹622 crore versus nil previously. Revenue showed resilience, growing 25.8% to ₹15,268 crore from ₹12,141 crore amid strong SUV demand.

Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp delivered strong Q3 FY26 standalone results, with profit soaring 12.1% YoY to ₹1,348.6 crore from ₹1,202.8 crore despite a ₹119 crore one-time Labour Code impact (vs nil YoY). Revenue jumped 20.7% to a record ₹12,328.4 crore from ₹10,210.8 crore, driven by 16.97 lakh unit sales (+16% YoY) and highest-ever parts revenue.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported stellar Q3 FY26 consolidated results, with net profit surging 142.4% YoY to ₹63.3 crore from ₹26.1 crore, fueled by record GMV and robust beauty segment performance. Revenue jumped 26.7% to ₹2,873.3 crore from ₹2,267.2 crore, reflecting strong e-commerce and fashion recovery amid festive demand.

Rail Vikas Nigam Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported steady Q3 FY26 consolidated results with net profit up 3.7% YoY to ₹322.8 crore from ₹311.4 crore. Revenue grew 2.6% to ₹4,684.5 crore from ₹4,567.4 crore, reflecting continued rail infra project execution amid Budget 2026's capex continuity.

Bharti Hexacom Bharti Hexacom delivered impressive Q3 FY26 results with net profit spiking 81.6% YoY to ₹473.7 crore from ₹260.9 crore. Revenue rose 4.8% to ₹2,359.8 crore from ₹2,250.7 crore, supported by ARPU growth to ₹253 (+4.8%) and robust homes segment expansion (+50.8% YoY, 73K net adds).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported solid Q3 FY26 consolidated results, with net profit growing 9% year-over-year to ₹879.8 crore from ₹807 crore, supported by strong defense order execution.

Stocks to watch in news Federal Bank The Reserve Bank of India has authorized Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to obtain a combined stake of up to 9.99 percent in the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Federal Bank.

UltraTech Cement The firm declared the initiation of an extra grinding capacity of 2.7 million tons per annum at its Aligarh facility in Uttar Pradesh. Following this addition, the total cement grinding capacity at the Aligarh facility has reached 4.0 million tons per annum, raising the company's total capacity in Uttar Pradesh to 13.1 million tons per annum.

Unicommerce Esolutions SuperYou, the nutrition brand established by Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, has teamed up with Unicommerce to enhance its e-commerce and quick commerce (Q-com) activities. In this collaboration, the brand has implemented Unicommerce’s primary platform, Uniware, to oversee orders and inventory across Q-com channels, marketplaces, and its own direct-to-consumer website.