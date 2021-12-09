Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, RIL, telcos, HCL Tech, Infosys

Telecom stocks: Heads of three private telcos Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) and Vodafone Idea have urged the government to put all 5G bands, including those currently used for 4G, for sale, reduce levies and give a longer period of moratorium on payment for the new airwaves. Vi and Jio asked for a level playing field where no spectrum airwave is allotted any OTT or satellite player and all get a chance to bid like the telcos do.