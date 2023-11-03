Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, TCS, Adani Green, HPCL, IndiGo, Berger Paints

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd’s passenger electric vehicle subsidiary on Thursday said it will enter a strategic partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, the wholly-owned British luxury vehicle arm of the group, to leverage its electrified modular architecture (EMA) platform and develop its premium pure EV series. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,783 crore for the September quarter. Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,05,128 crore.

TCS: TCS is battling a new problem that is not the company’s making: Making up for a nearly $450 million loss in annual business. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank announced that it will shut almost half of the 550 branches of Postbank over the next two years as Germany’s biggest bank sees more customers prefer online banking than walking into a branch. It was only in November 2020 that TCS bought Postbank Systems AG as the firm looked at doing more business with its German client.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy, the renewables firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is in talks with a group of foreign lenders to borrow as much as $1.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan proceeds will be used to build new capacity in solar and wind projects, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. The banks involved include Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Rabobank and Standard Chartered Plc.

HPCL/Tata Power: Amid growing concerns over the rise in air pollution in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said it has asked the HPCL, Tata Power and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50% to curb pollution. In its press statement on Wednesday, the MPCB said it gave this instruction in the notices issued on October 27 to the HPCL, Tata Power, Aegis Logistics at Mahul and Sealord Containers Ltd at Ambapada located in Trombay area of Mumbai.

InterGlobe Aviation: Mahesh Kumar Malik has resigned from IndiGo as Chief Commercial Officer for domestic cargo, according to a regulatory filing. Malik has resigned with effect from November 1 citing personal reasons. "... we wish to inform that Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo (Domestic) has resigned from the Company w.e.f. November 1, 2023," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, said in the filing on Thursday.'

Berger Paints: Berger Paints India on Thursday reported lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings, as a weak monsoon and delayed festivities offset cooling raw material costs. Consolidated net profit rose nearly 33% year-on-year at ₹292 crore ($35.1 million) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, but fell short of analysts estimate of ₹308 crore as per LSEG data. Berger's revenue grew 3.6%, its slowest in 12 quarters, and also missed analysts' estimates.

IRFC: Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a drop of 9% in net profit at ₹1,549.87 crore, compared to ₹1,714.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Indian Railway PSUs' revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹6,766.32 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent, compared to ₹5,809.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Coal India: State-run Coal India on Thursday reported a 12% rise in its output to 394 million tonne (MT) for FY24 so far, surpassing its annual growth target of 11%. PM Prasad, chairman and managing director, Coal India, expressed confidence in reaching the production target of 780 MT for the current fiscal. He highlighted the company's progress from its inception in 1975 with 79 MT to achieving 703 MT in FY23.

JK Lakshmi Cement: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 55.15% increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹95.87 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹61.79 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Its revenue from operations was up 14.63% to ₹1,574.53 crore compared to ₹1,373.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Suzlon Energy: Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy released their July-September quarter results on Thursday and posted a 45% year-on-year jump in their net profits to ₹102 crore. The revenue of the company declined marginally to ₹1,417 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹1,430 crore during the same period last year. The numbers of Suzlon Energy remained positive despite an exceptional loss of ₹35 crore during the quarter ending September 2023.

Container Corporation of India: The state-owned enterprise reported a notable 21.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit, amounting to ₹368.5 crore during the July-September period of the financial year 2023-24 due to a significant rise in other income and robust topline performance. However, the company's profitability was somewhat constrained by a substantial surge in rail freight expenses. The company achieved a 10.5% YoY growth in revenue from operations.

