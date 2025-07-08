Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Titan, M&M, among shares in focus today amid Trump's tariff news

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Motors Tata Motors recorded a year-on-year decrease in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales volumes in the first quarter of FY26, with both wholesale and retail figures falling by double digits.

Titan Lifestyle giant Titan Company posted a 20% year-on-year increase in its consumer business for the first quarter of FY26, while expanding its retail presence by a net addition of 10 new stores, taking the total store count to 3,322.

Navin Fluorine The fluorochemicals manufacturer has initiated its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹750 crore through the issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

Mahindra & Mahindra The company produced 83,435 vehicles in June, marking a 20% rise compared to the 69,441 units manufactured in the same month last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank The bank's net advances at the end of Q1 FY26 reached ₹4.45 lakh crore, reflecting a 14% growth compared to ₹3.90 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

JSW Infrastructure JSW Infrastructure announced that it has been granted a letter of award by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority.

Macrotech Developers The real estate firm posted a 10% year-on-year rise in pre-sales, reaching ₹4,450 crore for the quarter, while collections grew by 7% to ₹2,880 crore.

Phoenix Mills The real estate company recorded a 12% year-on-year rise in retail sales across its functioning malls in the first quarter of FY26, driven by strong demand and sustained momentum throughout its portfolio.

PN Gadgil Jewellers According to its business update filed with the exchanges, the company posted a 2.8% year-on-year rise in total revenue for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹1,714 crore compared to ₹1,668 crore in the same period last year.

SPML Infra The company has secured approval for increased credit facilities totaling ₹205 crore to strengthen its ability to execute projects more effectively.