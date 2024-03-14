Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Vedanta, RIL, Federal Bank, IIFL Finance, DLF
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 14:
Tata Motors: The company announced on March 13 that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a vehicle manufacturing facility in the state. The company, in a regulatory filing, said that the MoU anticipates an investment of approximately ₹9,000 crore over the coming five years. Post the signing of the MoU, the teams from Tata Motors and Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation in Tamil Nadu, will collaborate to advance this plan.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started