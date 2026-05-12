Stocks to watch: Tata Power, Dixon Tech, Indian Hotels among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market came under intense selling pressure on Monday, May 11, as investor sentiment turned negative following a sharp rise in crude oil prices after optimism around an imminent peace agreement in West Asia diminished. Market weakness was further aggravated by heavy selling in realty and consumer durable stocks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a series of measures.

The Nifty closed 1.51% lower at 23,811, while the Sensex declined 1.73% to settle at 76,072. Both benchmark indices posted their steepest single-day fall since April 24.

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However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Tuesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,738 mark, down over 48.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which stocks are in focus on May 12th due to Q4 results? ⌵ Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, and Nazara Technologies are among the stocks that will remain in focus as these companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results on May 12th. 2 What were the key market movements on May 11th? ⌵ The Indian stock market experienced a sharp selloff on May 11th, with the Nifty closing 1.51% lower at 23,811 and the Sensex declining 1.73% to 76,072. This was attributed to rising crude oil prices and negative investor sentiment. 3 How did Swiggy perform in the fourth quarter? ⌵ Swiggy reduced its losses to ₹800 crore in the fourth quarter, a significant improvement compared to ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year and ₹1,065 crore in the December quarter. 4 Which EV-related stocks showed gains amid the market selloff? ⌵ Despite the broader market decline, EV-related stocks such as Ather Energy and JBM Auto gained 6% and 5%, respectively. 5 What factors contributed to the market weakness on May 11th? ⌵ The market weakness on May 11th was aggravated by a sharp rise in crude oil prices after optimism around a peace agreement in West Asia diminished. Heavy selling in realty and consumer durable stocks also contributed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for specific measures.

“Markets are likely to witness a cautious start today after Monday’s sharp selloff, with Gift Nifty indicating a negative opening near the 23,750 zone. The domestic market enters the session under pressure after benchmark indices corrected nearly 1.5–1.7% in the previous session amid rising geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Tuesday, 12 May -

Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Nazara Technologies Shares of Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Nazara Technologies will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results today.

Indian Hotels The company delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with consolidated net profit increasing 14.9% year-on-year to ₹600 crore, up from ₹522.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

JBM Auto The company posted a stable performance in the fourth quarter, with consolidated net profit increasing 11.9% year-on-year to ₹74.2 crore, up from ₹66.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bank of Baroda State-run Bank of Baroda is targeting a 10% growth in its ₹4.56 lakh crore corporate loan portfolio in FY27 and has identified a current pipeline of large-ticket loans worth ₹50,000 crore.

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Ather Energy The company on Monday announced that sales of its Rizta electric scooter have surpassed 3 lakh units within two years of its launch, making it the firm’s highest-selling model.

HFCL The company has received export orders valued at nearly $19.32 million for supplying optical fiber cables to leading global clients.

Bharat Forge The company has signed a long-term agreement with Embraer to manufacture and supply critical landing gear forgings, marking its entry as the first Indian supplier in Embraer’s global aerospace supply chain for forged components.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Pranav Choudhary has stepped down from his role as CEO – Ports at Adani Ports to explore opportunities outside the Adani Group, with his resignation taking effect from May 31. Meanwhile, the Board has named Niraj Bansal as the new CEO – Ports, effective June 1.

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JSW Energy The company posted record EBITDA in the March quarter, supported by capacity expansion, robust operational performance, and contributions from recent acquisitions, although its net profit fell compared to the year-ago period.

Satin Creditcare Network The company on Monday, May 11, posted a strong increase in its fourth-quarter profit, driven by consistent loan growth and resilient asset quality amid a difficult operating environment.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.