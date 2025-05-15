Mint Market
Stocks to watch: Tata Power, Eicher Motors, HUL, SBI, Infosys among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 May 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Power, Eicher Motors, HUL, SBI, Infosys among shares in focus today.(REUTERS)

ITC Hotels, JSW Energy, Cochin Shipyard

Shares of ITC Hotels, JSW Energy, and Cochin Shipyard are expected to be in the spotlight as these companies are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

Infosys

The IT services firm has finalized the sale of its stake in HIPUS, a joint venture in Japan led by Infosys, to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Tata Power

Tata Power plans to invest 25,000 crore in capital expenditure for FY26 and is also interested in bidding for two distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh, according to CEO Praveer Sinha.

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4 FY25, with 2,80,801 units sold—marking a 23.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year, according to parent company Eicher Motors.

Hindustan Unilever

The company has received an observation letter from both BSE and NSE stating that there are "no adverse observations" regarding its Scheme of Arrangement with Kwality Wall’s India.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India is set to deliberate on raising up to $3 billion through a public offering or other currency options for the financial year 2025–26 on May 20.

IREDA, Gensol Engineering

IREDA submitted an insolvency petition against Gensol Engineering over a loan default of 510 crore.

Shipla Medicare

Shilpa Medicare announced that Unit-1 of its subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA. The facility has been classified under the Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) category.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises, a real estate company, announced a 20% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching 246.8 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
