Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Power Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop renewable energy projects totaling up to 7,000 MW. These projects will include solar, wind, and hybrid solutions, with or without storage options. The estimated investment for these initiatives is up to ₹49,000 crore.

Nazara Technologies The gaming and sports media platform has sold its 94.85% stake in OpenPlay Technologies to Moonshine Technology for ₹104.33 crore. The transaction will be carried out through the issuance of Moonshine’s compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Nazara and other sellers. OpenPlay Technologies operates the well-known rummy platform, Classic Rummy, while Moonshine is the parent company of PokerBaazi, India's largest poker platform.

RailTel The company has secured a work order valued at ₹28.29 crore from Northern Railway for indoor and outdoor double distant signaling work. Meanwhile, the board is set to review a second interim dividend for FY25 on March 12. Additionally, the company has received another work order worth ₹47.50 crore from East Central Railway.

Lupin The pharmaceutical company Lupin has introduced Rivaroxaban tablets (USP, 2.5 mg) in the U.S. following the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application by the US FDA. This drug is bioequivalent to Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Xarelto tablets and is used to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease, as well as thrombotic vascular events in those with peripheral artery disease.

NMDC The board members will convene on March 17 to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend for FY25.

Hinduja Global Following approval from the Republic of the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission, the company's step-down subsidiary, Diversify Intelligent Staffing Solutions Inc., merged with another step-down subsidiary, Diversify ISS BGC Inc. As a result, Diversify Intelligent Staffing Solutions Inc. was dissolved, effective March 7, 2025.

GMR Airports The company has purchased an additional 10% stake in its subsidiary, Delhi International Airport (DIAL), from Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. As a result, its ownership in DIAL has risen from 64% to 74%.

Shilpa Medicare The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Unit-1 of the company's subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, in Raichur from March 3 to 7, 2025. Following the inspection, the company received a single observation in Form 483, which is procedural in nature.

JSW Steel The company reported a consolidated crude steel production of 24.07 lakh tonnes in February 2025, marking a 12% increase from 21.50 lakh tonnes in February 2024. Capacity utilization at its Indian operations reached 93.5% for the month.

AstraZeneca Pharma The company has obtained approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, sell, and distribute Durvalumab solution. This medication is intended for treating patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC). The authorization allows the company to market Durvalumab solution for infusion in 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi) in India.

Gensol Engineering Gensol Engineering's board has announced that it will discuss a stock split of the company’s shares, reducing the face value from ₹10, during its upcoming board meeting on March 13.