Stocks to Watch: Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, ONGC, IDFC

Mahindra Logistics: Mahindra Logistics is set to come up with the third and last unit of its warehousing facilities in Luhari in the Delhi-NCR region besides adding two more in Bhiwandi and Nashik in the current quarter of this fiscal, a senior company official has said. The company is now also looking beyond the major cities for enhancing its warehousing footprint in the second phase of its network expansion as it sees a surge in demand from smaller cities such as Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati, among others.