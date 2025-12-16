Stocks to watch: Tata Power, SBI, Delhivery among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - snapped their two-day winning streak, closed on a lower note on Monday, December 15, amid ongoing global cues.

The Sensex slipped 54 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 85,213.36, while the Nifty 50 declined 20 points, or 0.08%, to 26,027.30. In contrast, broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 0.16% and 0.41%, respectively.

“Markets traded in a volatile manner on Monday and eventually ended almost unchanged, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. The session began on a cautious note, tracking continued weakness in the rupee and mixed global cues. However, a rebound in index heavyweights from key sectors helped pare most of the early losses, enabling the Nifty to close flat at 26,027.30. With most major domestic and global events behind us, rupee weakness and mixed global cues are currently dictating market direction. At the same time, rotational strength in heavyweight stocks across sectors is providing support and helping the index hold its ground amid the ongoing consolidation phase,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, sector-wise rotation into heavyweight stocks is lending support, enabling the index to stay resilient during the ongoing consolidation phase.

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that will potentially attract investor interest and likely to witness some movements today.

Stocks to Watch Tata Power Tata Power stated that it plans to invest around ₹25,000 crore in capital expenditure during the current financial year and intends to sustain a similar level of annual investment through FY30.

HCL Technologies HCLTech announced that it has broadened its digital transformation collaboration with Aurobay Technologies to aid the company’s global expansion, providing management of SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM, and integration services across operations in Sweden and China.

State Bank of India SBI will sign a €150-million line of credit with Germany’s KfW on December 16 to fund climate-friendly energy projects.

Taxmaco Rail Texmaco Rail announced that it has won an order worth ₹132 crore from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Pvt Ltd (TTRL), its joint venture with France-based Touax Group, for the supply of railway rakes.

Delhivery Delhivery has introduced an on-demand intracity delivery service through its Delhivery Direct app in Mumbai and Hyderabad, enabling customers to schedule pickups within 15 minutes of placing a booking.

Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India announced that its shareholders have given their approval for the appointment of Tarun Garg as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1.

Zydus Lifesciences The company announced that the US FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filed by its subsidiary, Sentynl Therapeutics, for the Menkes disease treatment CUTX-101, and has set a new PDUFA action date of January 14, 2026.

Ion Exchange India The company has secured contracts totaling ₹205 crore from Rayzon Energy and INOX Solar. Of this, a ₹95 crore order has been awarded by Rayzon Energy for supplying process and utility systems for its upcoming 5.1 GW photovoltaic solar project at Kathwada, Surat.

Senores Pharmaceuticals The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the entire shareholding of Apnar Pharma in two phases. Once the transaction is completed, Apnar Pharma will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Can Fin Homes The company’s board has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for FY2025–26. It has also notified the stock exchanges that December 19 has been set as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.