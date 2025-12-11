Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Cipla among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed lower for the third straight session on Wednesday, December 10, weighed down by mixed global signals ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later in the day.

The Sensex climbed up to 354 points during the session to touch an intraday high of 85,020.34, but later gave up those gains, falling 629 points from the peak to end in the red.

By the close, the Sensex slipped 275 points (0.32%) to 84,391.27, while the Nifty 50 declined 82 points (0.32%) to finish at 25,758. The BSE Midcap index dropped 1.08% and the Smallcap index fell 0.58%.

“Markets remained volatile and ended lower, extending the cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. After a brief positive start, the Nifty index gradually drifted lower through the session and finally closed near the day’s low at 25,758, down 0.32%. Sectoral performance broadly aligned with the benchmark trend, with IT, financials, and realty leading the decline, while metal and pharma managed to end marginally higher. Meanwhile, the broader indices resumed their corrective phase after a day’s pause, losing nearly a percent each,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Tata Steel The Board has given the green light for a 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), marking Phase 1 of the company’s broader expansion plan and strengthening Tata Steel’s long-products portfolio.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises’ ₹25,000 crore rights issue closed on Wednesday with robust demand, achieving 108% subscription. The company received bids for 14.95 crore shares compared to the 13.85 crore shares available, reflecting strong participation from both promoters and public investors in one of India’s largest rights issues.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The Corporation has been issued a notice by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, seeking GST dues of ₹2,370.34 crore — inclusive of interest and penalties — for the financial years 2021–22 to 2023–24. The financial impact reflects the total amount demanded, covering GST, interest, and penalties.

State Bank of India State Bank of India has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act for its Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. This approval is contingent on the exemption provided to SBI by the Department of Financial Services.

Cipla Cipla announced the launch of a new treatment for obesity and type-2 diabetes. The company has introduced Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable therapy aimed at addressing these two major health concerns in India, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India The company announced that Svetlana Boldina will step down as CFO effective January 31, 2026, while Jagdeep Singh Marahar has been nominated as Whole-time Director, effective June 1, 2026.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The Brazilian Navy and the Indian Navy, along with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, have signed an MoU to share information on maintaining Scorpène-class submarines and other naval vessels.

Waaree Energies Waaree Energies announced that it has reached a significant milestone, becoming the first solar panel manufacturer in India to surpass monthly production of 1 GW of solar modules.

Vedanta Vedanta announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Rajasthan to double production across all its business segments.

DCM Shriram The company announced that it has entered into an MoU with Bayer CropScience to explore collaborative initiatives focused on enhancing India’s agricultural ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and solutions tailored for farmers.