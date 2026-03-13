Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Biocon, IOB among 10 shares in focus on Friday - March 13

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained under bearish pressure as the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged another 800 points, or about 1%, on Thursday, March 12. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped below the 23,650 mark, falling more than 200 points, or 1%.

During the session, the 30-share Sensex ended 829 points, or 1.08%, lower at 76,034.42, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,639, down 228 points, or 0.95%.

Broader markets also weakened, with the BSE 150 Midcap Index declining 0.24% and the BSE 250 Smallcap Index falling 0.32%.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday, March 13, 2026 —

Tata Steel Tata Steel said it has moved the Jharkhand High Court to challenge an adjudication order issued by the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Jamshedpur. The order seeks payment of ₹493.35 crore in GST, along with a penalty of ₹638.82 crore and applicable interest for the period from FY2018-19 to FY2022-23.

Max Financial Services The company’s board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permitted avenues.

JK Lakshmi Cement The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Juipahar–New Umrangso Limestone Block (A and B) in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam.

Biocon Biocon said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma Ltd, has secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Liraglutide Injection (gVictoza), 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL), available in single-patient-use prefilled pens.

Indian Overseas Bank The bank’s board has announced a revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR), which will come into effect from March 15.

Nectar Lifesciences The company’s board has approved an inter-corporate loan agreement of up to ₹100 crore with its wholly owned subsidiary, Avensis Exports Private Ltd.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) said that rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have led to several operational challenges, including a 20% jump in base oil prices over the past 15 days, sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, and increased freight costs due to disruptions in global shipping routes and limited availability of marine insurance.

Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd announced the final results of its earlier launched $495 million cash tender offer to buy back a portion of its US dollar-denominated senior notes maturing in 2027 and 2031, as part of its broader capital management strategy.

Balaji Amines The company is experiencing logistics disruptions in ammonia procurement due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, affecting the supply of a crucial raw material.

Manorama Industries Manorama Industries said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of securities. The fundraising may be carried out in one or more tranches and could include equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments with warrants, convertible securities, or other eligible instruments.