Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, P&G, LIC Housing, CIL

SJVN: State-owned power producer SJVN on Monday posted a 22% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹287.42 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was at ₹235.46 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing. The total income of the company rose to ₹711.24 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from ₹610.45 crore in the same period a year ago. SJVN's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for 2022-23. The record date for the same is fixed on February 17.