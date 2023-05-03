Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated net profit plunged 84% from a year earlier in the March quarter weighed down by tepid global steel prices and the weak performance of its European unit. Profit in the three months ended 31 March declined to ₹1,566.24 crore from ₹9,835.12 crore a year earlier. The performance, however, marked a rebound from a net loss of ₹2,502 crore in the December quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 9.1% from a year earlier to ₹62,962 crore though it grew 10.3% sequentially.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it entered into an agreement with Axiata Group to merge its Sri Lanka operations with Dialog Axiata. Dialog Axiata Plc, Axiata Group Berhad and Bharti Airtel have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka, Airtel's wholly-owned subsidiary with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad, Airtel said in a regulatory filing. Airtel will get a stake in telecom operator Dialog under the proposed transaction which will represent the fair value of Airtel Lanka.

Minda Corporation/Pricol: Auto parts maker Minda Corporation on Tuesday sought the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approval to buy a 24.5% stake in rival Pricol Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. Minda had in February bought a 15.7% stake in Pricol for ₹400 crore in a surprise move that triggered a confrontation with the promoter group of the target company led by managing director Vikram Mohan. The deal may lead to further consolidation in the instrument clusters market, where Pricol has a 40-50% share with Minda holding 15%.

Vedanta/Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc Ltd's proposal to buy certain zinc assets from Vedanta Group for $2.98 billion in cash has lapsed as the Indian miner did not get shareholders' approval within the stipulated time limit, said two government sources. The deal was announced in mid-January, after which Hindustan Zinc had three months to call an extraordinary general meeting to seek approval from its minority shareholders, according to Indian rules for listed companies. The issue is dead because three months have lapsed," said the first government official.

Ambuja Cements: Adani Group’s newly acquired cement arm Ambuja Cements, on Tuesday, announced a mere 1.6% rise in net profit at ₹502.4 crore for the March quarter as compared to ₹494.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2022. For all Ambuja Cements shareholders, a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share for the quarter has been announced, as per an exchange filing. The company’s profit has been marred by a one-time loss of Rs. 80.71 crore due to a special incentive scheme given by the firm for some key employees, following a change in ownership control.

UCO Bank: Public sector lender, UCO Bank registered a strong growth in earnings on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank's PAT came in at ₹581.24 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 86.19% compared to ₹312.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.34% to ₹1,972.11 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,652.38 crore in Q4 of FY22. Sequentially, the earnings were a mixed bag. UCO Bank saw a drop of 10.98% in PAT during Q4FY23 as against a profit of ₹652.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday said it has plans to raise ₹5,000 crore from the market through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The FMCG arm of the Godrej group, which is having a board meeting to approve its financial results on May 10 for the March quarter, would also consider a proposal for fundraising, the company said in an update on the board meeting. The amount would be raised in one and more tranches, said GCPL which owns popular brands such as Good Knight and HIT.

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to ₹456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to ₹683.78 crore in the quarter. The growth in net profit was alongside a narrowing in provision losses. In Q4FY23, the bank's provision and contingencies loss narrowed steeply to ₹57.12 crore as against ₹131.56 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹207.46 crore in Q3FY23.

MOIL: State-owned MOIL Ltd has achieved its best-ever April production performance since inception with a production of 1.31 lakh tonne in April 2023, marking a significant growth of 26% over April 2022. The company has also broken a multi-year record in sales, with 97,838 tonne sold for the month, which is the best for any April month and 72% higher than April 2022, the Ministry of Steel said. MOIL has attributed this success to its focus on exploration and achieving core drilling of 7,530 metres in April 2023, which is 3.6 times that of April 2022.

Vikas Ecotech: Vikas Ecotech, NSE: VIKASECO, has informed stock exchanges through a regulatory filing that it has paid back ₹522.20 million in debt. The company's total amount of bank debt has been reduced to ₹791.30 million and overall bank debt to ₹908.70 million to date. Vikas Ecotech is a leading provider of high-end specialty chemicals. The company aims to cut the debt further as it has set a target to become 100 per cent debt-free by the end of the financial year 2023-24.