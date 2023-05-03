Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Airtel, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Pricol

Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday said it has plans to raise ₹5,000 crore from the market through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The FMCG arm of the Godrej group, which is having a board meeting to approve its financial results on May 10 for the March quarter, would also consider a proposal for fundraising, the company said in an update on the board meeting. The amount would be raised in one and more tranches, said GCPL which owns popular brands such as Good Knight and HIT.