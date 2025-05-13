Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 May 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today.(Pixabay)

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Cipla

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Cipla to remain in focus on Tuesday as companies will be announcing Q4 results today.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel posted a consolidated net profit of 1,201 crore for the quarter ending March 2025.

Also Read | Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, Mannapuram Finance & others to declare Q4 results today

Vedanta

Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, has announced that it is investigating critical mineral resources in several states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh.

KFin Technologies

US-based private equity firm General Atlantic, via its affiliate General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte, is expected to sell up to 6.9% of its equity stake in KFin Technologies Ltd, a financial services company, through block deals, according to reports.

Paytm

Antfin is reportedly planning to offload up to a 4% stake in Paytm via block deals, with the total offer valued at approximately 2,066 crore, according to reports.

Ather Industries

According to reports, promoter Purnima Desai is expected to sell up to 6.77% of her equity stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on May 13 and 14.

Gensol Engineering

The company announced that Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi and Whole-time Director Puneet Singh Jaggi have stepped down, nearly a month after the market regulator SEBI prohibited them from holding senior roles within the organization.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Allied Blenders

The company announced that its board will review a proposal to raise funds using various instruments—such as equity shares, convertible securities, debentures, or a qualified institutional placement—during its meeting on May 15.

Premier Explosives

The Telangana Pollution Control Board in Hyderabad has issued closure orders to the company, directing an immediate halt to all industrial operations at its factory located in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Telangana. The directive follows an accident that took place at the facility on April 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.