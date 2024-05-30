Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 30:
Tata Steel: The steelmaker reported a 64% YoY fall in Q4 profit to ₹611.48 crore, amid lower steel realizations and poor performance in international operations. The company’s consolidated revenue fell 6.7% to ₹58,687.3 crore. The board approved the issue of additional debt securities up to ₹3,000 crore and the infusion of up to $2.11 billion into a wholly-owned subsidiary to repay debt and support restructuring costs at Tata Steel UK.
