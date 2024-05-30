Active Stocks
Wed May 29 2024 15:50:35
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.95 -0.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,507.85 -1.48%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.55 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.80 0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel
BackBack

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel

Pranay Prakash

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 30:

Companies reporting results on Thursday, May 30, include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Godfrey Phillips India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Marksans Pharma, Concord Drugs, Lux Industries, Salasar Techno Engineering, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gateway Distriparks, Plaza Wires, Sunteck Realty, Swan Energy, Tarsons Products, TBO Tek, and Welspun Corp, among the 900 companies reporting results today. (Photo: AP)Premium
Companies reporting results on Thursday, May 30, include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Godfrey Phillips India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Marksans Pharma, Concord Drugs, Lux Industries, Salasar Techno Engineering, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gateway Distriparks, Plaza Wires, Sunteck Realty, Swan Energy, Tarsons Products, TBO Tek, and Welspun Corp, among the 900 companies reporting results today. (Photo: AP)

Tata Steel: The steelmaker reported a 64% YoY fall in Q4 profit to 611.48 crore, amid lower steel realizations and poor performance in international operations. The company’s consolidated revenue fell 6.7% to 58,687.3 crore. The board approved the issue of additional debt securities up to 3,000 crore and the infusion of up to $2.11 billion into a wholly-owned subsidiary to repay debt and support restructuring costs at Tata Steel UK.

Alkem Laboratories: The company reported a three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 to 293.56 crore, driven by the derecognition of deferred tax. The company posted a modest YoY revenue increase of 1.1% for the quarter, totalling 2,935.8 crore.

Cummins India: The company posted a 50% YoY rise in consolidated profit after tax at 530.5 for the March quarter, supported by robust demand in domestic and international markets. Revenue came in at 2,319 crore, up 19.9%.

Jubilant Pharmova: The company reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax at 61 crore for Q4FY24. Total income from operations stood at 1,773 crore in the fourth quarter as against 1,683 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Indian Bank: S&P Global Ratings revised its rating outlook on six Indian banks (State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Indian Bank) to Positive from Stable.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company narrowed its net loss to 167.6 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of 638.9 crore last year. Revenue jumped 29.5% to 2,446.8 crore, up from 1,889.7 crore.

G R Infraprojects: The company reported a 42% spike in profit to 553.1 crore, up from 389.7 crore. Revenue rose slightly by 1% to 2,485.1 crore, compared to 2,461.1 crore last year. The company also reported an exceptional gain of 306.3 crore.

SJVN: The company reported a 255% jump in profit to 61.1 crore, up from 17.2 crore. However, revenue fell by 4.1% to 482.9 crore, down from 503.8 crore. The company also reported an exceptional gain of 103.84 crore. Separately, SJVN has received board approval for signing a Joint Venture Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to form a joint venture company for developing green RTC/renewable projects and other new technology-based projects.

Heritage Foods: The company saw its profit zoom by 126% to 40.5 crore, up from 17.9 crore. Revenue rose by 16.3% to 950.6 crore, up from 817.6 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company posted a PAT of 83.9 crore in the March quarter of FY24, up from 59 crore during the same period a year ago. The company reported a total income of 331 crore in the fourth quarter, up from 254.73 crore in the corresponding period in FY23.

HeidelbergCement India: The company reported a 37.72% increase in net profit to 48.16 crore for the March quarter, aided by a reduction in operating costs. Its total revenue from operation was down marginally to 596.55 crore during the quarter under review.

Bata India: The company reported a consolidated net profit of 63.64 crore for the March quarter, a decline of 2.98% from the same quarter of the previous financial year. The shoemaker’s revenue came in at 797.8 crore, rising 2.47%.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed business restrictions on two Edelweiss group entities, ECL Finance Ltd and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd, due to several malpractices discovered during supervisory examinations. The firms have been ordered to cease and desist from undertaking fresh activity with immediate effect.

Capacite Infraprojects: The company reported that its consolidated profit after tax more than doubled to 52 crore for the March 2024 quarter, on account of higher income. The company’s total income rose to 608.81 crore in the January-March period from 448.55 crore in the same period a year ago. The board of Capacite Infraprojects will meet on June 3 to consider raising funds up to 100 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has invested 300 crore on a rights basis in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

360 One WAM: Asset manager 360 One WAM is in talks with investors to raise a 4,000-crore secondaries fund. The firm is also in talks to raise a healthcare-focused private equity fund.

RR Kabel: TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd is likely to sell its entire 5% stake in wire and cable manufacturer RR Kabel via block deals, aiming to sell 56.33 lakh shares worth 1,000 crore in the company.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam has received a Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway for a project worth 38.10 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Foreign portfolio investor Nalanda India Fund sold 20 lakh equity shares in Great Eastern Shipping Company at an average price of 1,045.14 per share.

Dredging Corporation of India: The company reported a loss of 23.5 crore, compared to a profit of 27.2 crore last year. However, revenue increased by 4.7% to 277.9 crore, up from 265.4 crore.

KFin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund is likely to sell 4.1% stake in KFin Technologies and could get upsized to 6.8%. Base issue size is likely to be 500 crore and could get upsized to 833.3 crore. The total deal size, including green size option, is likely to be 1.17 crore shares.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company reported a 30% decline in profit to 46.3 crore, down from 66.3 crore. However, revenue jumped 17.7% to 405.5 crore, up from 344.6 crore.

NOCIL: The company reported a 46.7% YoY increase in profit to 41.5 crore, up from 28.3 crore last year. However, revenue fell by 9.2% to 356.5 crore, down from 392.7 crore.

MTNL: The company saw its loss widen to 783.7 crore, compared to a loss of 748.6 crore last year. Revenue fell by 4.6% to 209 crore, down from 219.2 crore.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: The company saw a 33.8% decline in profit to 70.6 crore, down from 106.6 crore. However, revenue jumped 71% to 330.6 crore, up from 193.4 crore.

RHI Magnesita: The company narrowed its loss to 257.9 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of 678.9 crore last year. Revenue increased by 7.8% to 943.3 crore, up from 874.8 crore.

MM Forgings: The company reported an 18.2% rise in profit to 36.2 crore, up from 30.6 crore. Revenue was up by 2.4% at 396.8 crore, compared to 387.4 crore last year.

AGS Transact Technologies: The company narrowed its loss to 4.4 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of 15.4 crore last year. However, revenue declined by 17.8% to 349.2 crore, down from 424.7 crore. The board re-appointed Ravi B Goyal as the Managing Director of the company.

Ion Exchange (India): The company reported a 10.8% fall in profit to 72.5 crore, down from 81.2 crore. However, revenue rose by 20.7% to 781.8 crore, up from 647.5 crore.

Banco Products: The company reported a 33.6% jump in profit to 68.2 crore, up from 51 crore. Revenue rose by 19.3% to 730.3 crore, up from 612.3 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company reported a 22.6% fall in profit to 72.1 crore, down from 93.2 crore. Revenue declined by 8.6% to 1,868 crore, down from 2,042.7 crore.

SpiceJet: Engine Lease Finance BV, an engine lessor of troubled airline SpiceJet, has filed a fresh insolvency plea against the carrier, claiming unpaid rental dues totalling more than $16.72 million for eight leased engines.

PNB Housing Finance: Societe Generale bought 13,08,680 shares in PNB Housing Finance at an average price of 724.55 per share. General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte and Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) sold 58 lakh shares each at 727.47 and 727.26 per share, respectively.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pranay Prakash
My experience as a Finance Journalist has involved working as a Web Producer and Sub Editor at a wire agency and business magazine, respectively, where I have curated various domain specific news pages, and later edited long-form, in-depth pieces on everything from India's corporates to the state of the economy, and various sectors. At Mint, I am involved in the editing of market copies and the curation of the live markets blog. Apart from the financial markets, my interest encompass topics related to the economy, the political economy of a growing economy, the space of policy design, and how it affects the wider economy and the decisions of corporates and consumers alike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue