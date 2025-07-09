Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Dixon Tech, Tata Motors among shares in focus today amid Trump's tariff deadline extension

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Jul 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Tata Steel

Tata Steel India's crude steel output stood unchanged at 5.26 million tons in the quarter ended June 30, compared to the same period last year.

JSW Steel

The company recorded a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated crude steel output, totaling 7.26 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY26.

Union Bank of India

The bank reported a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in total business for the first quarter of FY26, rising to 22.1 lakh crore from 21.08 lakh crore during the corresponding period last year.

Dixon Technologies

The company has entered into a joint venture named Lightanium Technologies Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Signify Innovations India to grow its presence in the lighting sector.

Tata Motors

The company recorded a 9% year-on-year drop in global wholesales for the first quarter of FY26, with total sales amounting to 2,99,664 units.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The company has appointed Saurav Adhikari and Divya Karani as non-executive, non-independent directors, following the conclusion of e-voting on Tuesday, where over 75% of shareholders voted in favor of the appointments.

KPI Green Energy

The government has given the green light for the company to set up a special purpose vehicle named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.

Ola Electric Mobility

The dedicated electric vehicle company has announced the large-scale launch of its in-house developed software, MoveOS 5. This proprietary system is designed for use in both the S1 series of scooters and the newly introduced Roadster X motorcycles.

Bajel Projects

The company plans to increase the galvanisation capacity of its Ranjangaon plant from 40,500 MT to 1,10,000 MT per year by FY27, with an investment of 170 crore funded through internal accruals and debt.

Computer Age Management Services

CAMSPay has introduced the CAMSPay New Payment Gateway, capable of handling more than 5,000 transactions per second. This next-generation payment solution is built to meet the evolving needs of businesses in India, addressing key challenges in the rapidly changing payments ecosystem.

