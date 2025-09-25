Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Polycab India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Steel The company has infused ₹4,054.66 crore into its overseas subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP), through the acquisition of 457.7 crore shares, with TSHP continuing as a wholly owned unit.

Adani Energy Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) announced that its corporate headquarters and all operational sites have been awarded the 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' (ZWL) certification by Intertek, a global leader in quality assurance.

Glenmark Pharma The pharma giant’s subsidiary has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan, a next-generation HER2-targeted ADC.

Tata Motors According to Bloomberg report, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc is working to settle overdue payments to suppliers in an effort to ease the crisis triggered by a cyberattack that has halted production at its factories.

Waaree Energies Indian solar module maker Waaree Energies Limited has infused ₹300 crore into its subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited (WESSPL).

Lupin Lupin announced that it has secured tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets in the 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg strength.

Indian Hotels The company revealed that it has entered into an agreement to launch a new Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with 310 rooms, further strengthening its luxury portfolio.

Newgen Software Newgen Software Technologies (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies, has entered into a master service agreement with a client to provide cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services.

Piramal Enterprises The company has secured NCLT’s approval for its merger with Piramal Finance. Anand Piramal will take over as chairman of Piramal Finance, while Ajay and Swati Piramal will remain at the helm of the group.

Dalmia Bharat The company acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate’s provisional attachment of land worth ₹377.26 crore under the PMLA, stating that its operations remain unaffected and that it will pursue legal options.