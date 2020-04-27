Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Mindtree, Oberoi Realty, IRB Infra

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

Tata Steel: The board of the steel major has approved fundraising through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Bank of Baroda: The public-sector lender said it has received board approval to raise up to ₹13,500 crore in additional capital for the financial year 2021.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender will today announce its earnings for the quarter-ended March. Separately, Adani Power Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company will also report their financial results for Q4.

Mindtree: The IT services provider’s net profit for the March quarter rose 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 3.9% annually to ₹206.2 crore as its focus on standardisation and cost efficiencies started to bear fruit.

PNB Housing Finance: Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA+ but revised downwards the outlook to negative from stable for the company’s long-term bank facilities worth ₹15,600 crore.

Jubilant Industries: The company’s material subsidiary, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd, has resumed manufacturing operations at Savli in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

IRB Infra: The board of the highway infrastructure developer has approved raising funds of up to ₹2,500 crore through “appropriate instruments" to mitigate the impact of the national lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Future Lifestyle: Crisil has revised upwards its credit rating for the fashion company’s long-term bank facilities to CRISIL A+ with a stable outlook.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker said it has partially resumed manufacturing operations at its plants in Kerala (Kalamassery) and Gujarat (Limda), on the lines of the government’s plans to lift the 40-day nationwide lockdown in a phased manner.

Oberoi Realty: Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA+ (CE) and revised its outlook to negative from stable for the real estate firm’s long-term bank facilities (drop line project OD) worth ₹500 crore.

Share Via