Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Mindtree, Oberoi Realty, IRB Infra

2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 07:53 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Bank of Baroda has received board approval to raise up to 13,500 crore in additional capital for the financial year 2021
  • IndusInd Bank will today announce its earnings for Q4

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

Tata Steel: The board of the steel major has approved fundraising through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to 5,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Bank of Baroda: The public-sector lender said it has received board approval to raise up to 13,500 crore in additional capital for the financial year 2021.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender will today announce its earnings for the quarter-ended March. Separately, Adani Power Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company will also report their financial results for Q4.

Mindtree: The IT services provider’s net profit for the March quarter rose 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 3.9% annually to 206.2 crore as its focus on standardisation and cost efficiencies started to bear fruit.

PNB Housing Finance: Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA+ but revised downwards the outlook to negative from stable for the company’s long-term bank facilities worth 15,600 crore.

Jubilant Industries: The company’s material subsidiary, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd, has resumed manufacturing operations at Savli in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

IRB Infra: The board of the highway infrastructure developer has approved raising funds of up to 2,500 crore through “appropriate instruments" to mitigate the impact of the national lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Future Lifestyle: Crisil has revised upwards its credit rating for the fashion company’s long-term bank facilities to CRISIL A+ with a stable outlook.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker said it has partially resumed manufacturing operations at its plants in Kerala (Kalamassery) and Gujarat (Limda), on the lines of the government’s plans to lift the 40-day nationwide lockdown in a phased manner.

Oberoi Realty: Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA+ (CE) and revised its outlook to negative from stable for the real estate firm’s long-term bank facilities (drop line project OD) worth 500 crore.

