Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Infosys, Indian Hotels, Kotak Bank among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Markets closed the week with modest losses as mixed macroeconomic cues, a weakening rupee, and ongoing uncertainty around the timing of a possible India–US trade agreement continued to dampen investor sentiment.

The Nifty fell 0.31% to 25,966, while the Sensex declined 0.40% to 84,929, for the week, reflecting a period of consolidation following recent volatility.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmarks snapped a four-day losing streak, ending on a strong note, led by a steady rupee, positive global signals, and the Bank of Japan’s policy outcome in line with expectations, which lifted sentiment.

Advertisement

The Sensex climbed 448 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 advanced 151 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,966.40. The broader market outshone the frontline indices, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.26% and 1.25%, respectively.

" Indian equities traded with a cautious tone for most of the week, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, rupee depreciation to record lows, and global uncertainties. Early sessions saw pressure from rising Japanese bond yields and expectations of BoJ tightening, which amplified risk-off sentiment across emerging markets. Domestic benchmarks remained range-bound with a negative bias despite support from RBI’s currency stabilisation efforts and optimism over H2FY26 earnings recovery. Mood turned firmer on Friday after a softer US CPI print boosted expectations of a milder Fed stance. Bargain hunting and lower crude prices helped large caps drive a late rebound, trimming most of the week’s losses," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that will potentially attract investor interest and are likely to witness some movements today.

Stocks to Watch Tata Steel The company said that it has invested ₹1,354.94 crore in its wholly owned overseas subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, through an equity share subscription. It purchased 149 crore shares at a face value of $0.1008 each, and the subsidiary will continue to be fully owned by the company after the transaction.

Infosys Infosys ADRs scaled a new 52-week peak of $30 on Friday, rallying 40%, which triggered two trading halts as extreme volatility disrupted the session.

Piramal Finance Piramal Finance will divest its full 14.72% stake in Shriram Life Insurance Company to Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) for ₹600 crore, implying a valuation of about ₹4,000 crore for the insurer.

Advertisement

Indian Hotels The Board has given its approval to enter into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the divestment of 1.6 crore equity shares, accounting for a 25.52% stake in Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts (TajGVK).

RITES The state-owned engineering and consultancy company announced that it has entered into an MoU with the Botswana government to assist in the development and modernisation of the nation’s railway and transport infrastructure.

ICICI Prudential AMC The company has submitted draft papers to SEBI seeking approval to introduce a specialised investment fund under the regulator’s newly introduced framework.

Kotak Mahindra Bank The Reserve Bank on Friday announced that it has levied a monetary penalty of ₹61.95 lakh on Kotak Mahindra Bank for failing to comply with regulations governing basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts, business correspondents, and credit information companies.

Advertisement

Vedanta Fitch Ratings upgraded Vedanta Resources’ outlook to positive, highlighting advances in deleveraging, stronger liquidity, and improved visibility on earnings.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Tata Chemicals The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Chemicals International Pte Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire equity stake in Singapore-based Novabay Pte Ltd, which manufactures premium-grade sodium bicarbonate.

Granules India The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Prior Approval Inspection at the company’s Hyderabad-based subsidiary, Granules Life Sciences (GLS), and issued five procedural observations.