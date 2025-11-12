Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, IRCTC, Tata Motors, RVNL among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Extending their gains for the second straight session, India’s benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended higher on Tuesday, November 11, supported by upbeat global cues.

The Sensex advanced 336 points, or 0.40%, to close at 83,871.32, while the Nifty 50 gained 121 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 25,694.95. Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index inched up 0.20%, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.09%.

"Markets witnessed a volatile session on the weekly expiry day but eventually ended in the green, extending Monday’s rebound. After an initial uptick, the Nifty drifted lower during the early hours; however, strong buying across heavyweights in the latter half lifted the index to close near the day’s high at 25,694.95. Sectorally, a mixed trend kept traders engaged—IT, auto, and metal stocks outperformed, while financials, real estate, and pharmaceuticals ended subdued. In the broader market, the mid-cap index gained over half a per cent, whereas the small-cap index closed marginally lower, reflecting selective participation.

The early weakness was primarily driven by cautious global cues and continued FII selling. However, renewed buying interest in index heavyweights helped markets recover, supported by optimism following Goldman Sachs’ recent upgrade of India’s rating outlook. Additionally, some short-covering on weekly expiry further strengthened the momentum in the latter part of the session," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer Shares of Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer will remain in focus as companies will declare their second quarter results today.

Tata Motors Tata Motors, previously known as TML Commercial Vehicles, is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE today following the completion of its scheme of arrangement.

RVNL RVNL posted a 19.7% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹230.3 crore for the September quarter, despite its revenue increasing 5.5% to ₹5,123 crore.

Tata Power The company’s Q2 net profit declined 0.7% year-on-year to ₹919.4 crore, while revenue slipped 1% to ₹15,544 crore.

Torrent Power The company’s Q2 net profit jumped 50.5% year-on-year to ₹723.7 crore, boosted by higher merchant power and LNG sales.

BSE BSE posted a 61% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2, reaching ₹558 crore compared to ₹347 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharat Forge Bharat Forge announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹2,000 crore through a mix of instruments such as term loans, non-convertible debentures, or other debt securities.

Cipla Indian pharmaceutical companies in China have gained some traction in the Chinese market, securing contracts to supply bulk generic medicines — particularly Dapagliflozin, a widely used drug for diabetes treatment.

EIH The parent company of the Oberoi Group posted a 12.4% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q2 to ₹113.7 crore, while revenue increased by 1.5% to ₹597.9 crore.

Godrej Industries The company’s net profit for Q2 declined 15.8% year-on-year to ₹242.4 crore, while revenue increased 4.7% to ₹5,032 crore.