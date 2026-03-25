Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, TVS Motor among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets amid reports of potential peace talks between the US and Iran.

Trends in the GIFT Nifty also signal a strong start for domestic equities. The GIFT Nifty was trading near the 23,120 level, indicating a premium of about 192 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautiously positive note, supported by improving global sentiment, although the broader structure remains fragile and highly event-driven. The primary positive trigger for the market is the sharp correction in crude oil prices, with Brent crude slipping below the $100 per barrel mark following a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions. This decline in oil prices is providing meaningful relief to inflation expectations, current account pressures, and the broader macroeconomic outlook, thereby supporting short-term market sentiment. However, despite this relief, underlying risks continue to persist,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher amid signs of easing tensions in the US-Iran conflict, with the Nifty 50 finishing above the 22,900 mark.

The Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points, or 1.89%, to settle at 74,068.45, while the Nifty 50 advanced 399.75 points, or 1.78%, to close at 22,912.40.

Stocks to Watch Amid backdrop of de-escalation in US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 —

Tata Steel The steelmaker has acquired an equity stake of up to ₹1,680.27 crore in its subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday informed the exchanges that the stake sale in Infina Finance Private Limited by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been completed today. Consequently, Infina has ceased to be an associate company of the bank with effect from March 24.

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TVS Motor The motorcycle manufacturer approved an interim dividend of ₹12 per share (1,200%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders amid stable operational performance.

Tata Consultancy Services The Tata Group company said its board of directors will meet on April 19, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results.

United Spirits United Spirits will divest its entire stake in Royal Challengers Sports for ₹16,660 crore. The investor consortium also includes Times Internet and Metropolitan Media Company.

HDFC Life The life insurance company said it has received an order dated March 23 from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, raising a demand of ₹126.46 crore along with ₹45.55 crore in interest, while no penalties have been imposed.

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Waaree Energies The company has approved a capital expenditure of ₹3,900 crore to establish a glass manufacturing facility and has also raised its stake in a key subsidiary as part of its expansion plans.

Welspun Corp Welspun Pipes Inc. will acquire a 22% stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) from Welspun Mauritius Holdings (WMHL).

Natco Pharma The pharmaceutical company announced that its board has approved a scheme of arrangement to spin off its agrochemicals business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Natco Crop Health Sciences Ltd.

Interarch Building Solutions Interarch Building Solutions on Tuesday announced that it has completed the acquisition and registration of a freehold industrial land parcel in Gujarat. The land spans around 52,855 square meters and was acquired for a consideration of ₹5.81 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.