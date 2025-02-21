Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, M&M Financial Services, RVNL, HG Infra, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Steel has acquired 191 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte for approximately $300 million (around ₹2,603.16 crore). Following this acquisition, T Steel will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its global presence and expand its portfolio in the steel sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), a listed subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has received board approval to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through a Rights Issue of Equity Shares. Additionally, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), another listed subsidiary, has been authorized by its board to raise up to ₹1,500 crore via a Rights Issue. Both fundraising initiatives aim to strengthen the financial position of the respective subsidiaries.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), in collaboration with HFCL Ltd and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has signed a Project Implementation Agency (PIA) agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The partnership is focused on developing, upgrading, operating, and maintaining the middle-mile network of BharatNet, a government initiative to enhance broadband connectivity across India. The consortium emerged as the lowest bidder for this project, valued at approximately ₹13,253 crore. The contract includes a three-year construction period followed by a ten-year maintenance phase, with a maintenance fee set at 5.5 percent of the capital expenditure annually for the first five years and 6.5 percent annually for the subsequent five years.

NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power to accelerate green energy initiatives, including the development of infrastructure for green hydrogen. The MoU aims to explore the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives by third parties.

HG Infra Engineering has completed the sale of its entire 100 percent equity stake in Rewari Bypass Private Ltd to Highways Infrastructure Trust for a total consideration of ₹133.03 crore. The transaction, originally announced in May 2023, was finalized on February 20, 2025, following shareholder approval at the company's 22nd AGM in August 2024. Rewari Bypass Private Ltd contributed ₹60.92 crore in revenue during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, accounting for 0.12 percent of HG Infra’s consolidated revenue. Its net worth stood at ₹105.82 crore, representing 4.56 percent of the company's consolidated net worth.

JM Financial has announced that it received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Government of India, on February 19, 2025, regarding the assessment year 2008-09. The order, issued under Section 254 read with Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, confirms that the company will receive a refund of ₹230 crore, including interest.

CIE Automotive India, formerly Mahindra CIE Automotive, has reported a 9.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q4 net profit, which stood at ₹184.9 crore compared to ₹168.9 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue declined by 5.8 percent to ₹2,109.9 crore from ₹2,240.3 crore YoY, reflecting subdued demand in certain segments. The company’s EBITDA dropped 8.6 percent YoY to ₹299.2 crore from ₹327.2 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 14.2 percent from 14.6 percent in the year-ago period. Despite the revenue dip, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7 per share for FY24, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM in April. The record date for dividend eligibility has been set for April 23, 2025.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has approved a final dividend of ₹55 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The company has not disclosed the record date for the payment. However, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare faced a challenging quarter, with a 34.8 percent drop in net profit for Q4, which stood at ₹44.3 crore compared to ₹67.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also declined by 24 percent to ₹170.7 crore from ₹224.6 crore YoY.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has laid the foundation stone for its 1,100-bed hospital project, 'Narayana Health City,' in Kolkata. The company plans to invest approximately ₹900 crore in the first phase of the hospital, aiming to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region. The new facility is expected to strengthen Narayana Hrudayalaya's presence in Eastern India.

Gamco has announced that its board of directors has approved a bonus issue of five additional shares for every four shares held by existing shareholders. The stock dividend will be distributed to shareholders of record on a date to be determined, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

ITI Ltd has received an initial payment of ₹100 crore from C-DoT for land at Electronic City, Bangalore. In a related development, AMRCD has instructed the company to transfer 22.258 acres of land in Bangalore to C-DoT for ₹200 crore. The transaction is part of an ongoing agreement between the two entities.

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) has secured a contract from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) worth ₹697.35 crore for the procurement of 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs), in collaboration with JCB India Ltd. The contracts, signed in the presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh, aim to enhance the logistics and operational efficiency of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The RTFLTs will be manufactured under the Buy (Indian) category, supporting the domestic defence production ecosystem.