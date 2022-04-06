Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Marico, Bandhan Bank, TVS Motor

Bandhan Bank: The overall collection efficiency ratio (CER) of the private lender stood at 96% at the end of financial year 2021-22, against 93%in the preceding third quarter. Loans and advances of the bank grew 16 per cent year-on-year at ₹1,01,359 crore at the end of March 31, 2022, while its total deposits increased to ₹96,331 crore year-on-year at the end of last quarter on 2021-22.