Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, SBI, Swiggy, GAIL, Dr Reddy's among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Steel, UPL, SRF, Raymond, PVR Inox, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Shares of Tata Steel, UPL, SRF, Raymond, PVR Inox, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring Q4 results for FY25 today.

State Bank of India, Yes Bank State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Friday that its board has approved the sale of a 13.19% stake in Yes Bank, a private sector lender, to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for a total of ₹8,889 crore.

Swiggy Food delivery company Swiggy has reported a near twofold increase in its losses for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹1,081 crore, up from ₹554 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Canara Bank Struggling to boost deposit growth, state-run Canara Bank directed its 82,000 employees to actively seek funds, successfully raising ₹16,700 crore in just ten weeks.

Bank of India Recoveries and gains from previously written-off accounts during the January–March quarter boosted state-owned Bank of India's net profit for Q4, which surged by 82% to ₹2,626 crore on Friday.

Dr Reddy's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories posted a 22% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,594 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹1,307 crore in the same quarter last year.

TVS Motor TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan stated that the domestic two-wheeler industry is likely to maintain its growth trajectory this fiscal year, supported by income tax relief, increased infrastructure spending, and the anticipation of a normal monsoon.

GAIL GAIL (India) Ltd, a state-owned gas company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to explore the development of renewable energy projects with a potential capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW) in the state.

Adani Power Adani Power announced that it has won a contract to provide 1,500 MW of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh at a levelised rate of ₹5.383 per unit, having submitted the lowest bid in a competitive tender.

Reliance Power Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25, primarily driven by reduced expenses.