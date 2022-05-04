Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Titan, Future Retail, SpiceJet, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Tata Steel: The company reported a 37% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹9,835.12 crore for the March quarter, led by higher income. Total income jumped to ₹69,615.70 crore from ₹50,300.55 crore a year ago. The board of Tata Steel has recommended a record dividend of ₹51 per share and has also recommended splitting of shares to Re 1 per share face value in a 10:1 split.