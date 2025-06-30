Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Torrent Pharma, HAL, BHEL, NLC India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jun 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Torrent Pharma, HAL, BHEL, NLC India among shares in focus today.
Tata Steel

Tata Steel announced on Sunday that it has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the tax authorities regarding the alleged wrongful utilization of input tax credit exceeding 1,000 crore for the financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Solar Americas, a subsidiary of the company, has received a major order to supply 540 MW of solar modules from a U.S.-based developer specializing in utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The board of the state-run Mazagon Dock has given the green light to acquire a majority stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, a shipbuilding company listed in Sri Lanka, for $52.96 million (approximately 452 crore).

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma, the leading company of the Torrent Group, announced on Sunday that it will acquire a controlling 46.39% stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from the global investment firm KKR.

IRCTC

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is currently considering a proposal to hand over the management of its hospital canteens to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

BHEL

BHEL received a fresh order from Adani Power on June 27 to supply critical equipment and supervise operations for six major thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Government-owned aerospace and defence giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has proposed a final dividend of 15 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25.

NLC India

NLC India announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NTPC Ltd for the development of a 450 MW wind-solar hybrid power project connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

Adani Enterprises

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has submitted a status report to a federal court in New York, outlining its continued attempts to deliver legal documents to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani as part of a civil securities lawsuit initiated last year.

Asian Paints

India's leading paint manufacturer has declared the acquisition of the remaining 40% equity stake in Obgenix Software Private Limited, the company behind the ‘White Teak’ brand, for a cash payment of 188 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
