Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Torrent Pharma, HAL, BHEL, NLC India among shares in focus today.

Tata Steel announced on Sunday that it has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the tax authorities regarding the alleged wrongful utilization of input tax credit exceeding ₹1,000 crore for the financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23.
Waaree Solar Americas, a subsidiary of the company, has received a major order to supply 540 MW of solar modules from a U.S.-based developer specializing in utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.
The board of the state-run Mazagon Dock has given the green light to acquire a majority stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, a shipbuilding company listed in Sri Lanka, for $52.96 million (approximately ₹452 crore).
Torrent Pharma, the leading company of the Torrent Group, announced on Sunday that it will acquire a controlling 46.39% stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from the global investment firm KKR.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is currently considering a proposal to hand over the management of its hospital canteens to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
BHEL received a fresh order from Adani Power on June 27 to supply critical equipment and supervise operations for six major thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.
Government-owned aerospace and defence giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has proposed a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25.
NLC India announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NTPC Ltd for the development of a 450 MW wind-solar hybrid power project connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has submitted a status report to a federal court in New York, outlining its continued attempts to deliver legal documents to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani as part of a civil securities lawsuit initiated last year.
India's leading paint manufacturer has declared the acquisition of the remaining 40% equity stake in Obgenix Software Private Limited, the company behind the ‘White Teak’ brand, for a cash payment of ₹188 crore.
