NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Tata Steel: The company touched ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation on Tuesday, with the stock hitting a record high of ₹882.30 in early deals, pushing the market cap to ₹1.05 trillion. Meanwhile S&P Global Ratings have upgraded its long-term rating to BB- from B+ and maintained the outlook stable.

Vedanta Ltd: The company's Cairn Oil & Gas has paid its part of the higher profit share to the government for its Rajasthan block, for the period after its production sharing contract (PSC) came to an end on 15 May last year, said a top government official.

Adani Group: The group has become India's third conglomerate to cross over $100 billion market capitalisation for the first time with its shares soaring to an all-time high. The total market cap of five listed Adani group companies stood at over $104 billion, according to BSE Data.

Mahindra Logistics: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart announced its partnership with Mahindra Logistics Limited to help fast track deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country.

Axis Bank: The lender has become co-promoters of Max Life Insurance Company Limited, after completion of the acquisition of 12.99% stake collectively by the Axis Entities in the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has agreed to transfer to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd the right to use its spectrum in the 800MHz band for ₹1,037.6 crore, according to statements by the two companies.

Panacea Biotech: The pharma company’s shares surged as much as 20% after the company announced co-operation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik-V vaccine.

JSW Energy Ltd: Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd has reaffirmed the long-term rating of ''BWR AA- (Positive)'' on the company’s proposed non-convertible debenture issue, and short-term rating of ''BWR A1+'' on its commercial papers.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd: The company’s wholly owned unit, DigiHealth Technologies LLP, has completed the acquisition of 91.8% of shareholding in Pharmarack Technologies Pvt. Ltd by purchase of shares from multiple shareholders, under an agreement to acquire 100% ownership interest in Pharmarack in tranches.

IDFC First Bank: The bank’s board closed a qualified investment placement of shares of face value of ₹10 each. The board also approved the issue price of ₹57.35 per Share (including a premium of ₹ 47.35 per equity share).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via