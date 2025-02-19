Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, NTPC, L&T, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd announced that the Neath Port Talbot Council Planning Committee has approved its proposal to set up a state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) at its Port Talbot site. The project, supported by a £500 million investment from the UK Government, aims to safeguard 5,000 jobs while significantly reducing carbon emissions. The transition from conventional blast furnaces to EAF technology is expected to cut on-site CO₂ emissions by 90 percent, equivalent to 1.5 percent of the UK’s total direct CO₂ emissions.

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd announced the completion of a pre-approval inspection (PAI) by the US FDA at Eugia Steriles Private Ltd, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from February 10-18, 2025. In a regulatory filing, Aurobindo Pharma confirmed that the facility, a subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, underwent scrutiny as part of the US FDA’s review process.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd. has received 83 percent creditor approval for its proposed demerger, surpassing the required 75 percent threshold and clearing a critical step in its restructuring plan. The approval paves the way for the company to split its businesses into independent entities. Initially planning a six-way split, Vedanta later revised the structure to form five distinct companies: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, and Vedanta Ltd. As part of the demerger, shareholders will be allotted one share in each new entity for every share held in Vedanta.

Advertisement

NTPC: NTPC has announced an additional interim dividend payout of ₹2,424 crore for FY25. This follows a similar interim dividend paid in November 2024, bringing the total interim dividend for the fiscal year to ₹4,848 crore. The latest payout, disbursed on February 18, represents 25 percent of NTPC's paid-up equity share capital. Including the final dividend of ₹3,152 crore for FY24, NTPC's total dividend disbursement for the ongoing fiscal has reached ₹8,000 crore.

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has completed the acquisition of the remaining 26 percent stake in L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Ltd (LTSSHF) from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for ₹170 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction includes 1.47 billion equity shares, 1.67 billion preference shares, and a secured loan provided by NPCIL to LTSSHF. With full ownership, L&T aims to enhance investments, diversify beyond the energy sector, and optimize the utilization of LTSSHF’s manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisement

Cello World: Cello World Ltd reported a fire incident at Cello Industries Private Ltd's (CIPL) Opal division in Daman on February 18, 2025, at approximately 3 pm. The fire occurred in one of the furnaces at the facility located on Somnath Road, Dhabhel. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that CIPL, a wholly owned subsidiary, was assessing the impact of the incident. Further details on damages and operational disruptions are yet to be disclosed.

CONCOR: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has awarded a ₹689.76 crore contract to Braithwaite & Co Ltd for the manufacture and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turnkey basis. The order, which includes GST but excludes freight charges, is expected to be completed by August 11, 2026. In a regulatory filing, CONCOR confirmed that the order aligns with its efforts to strengthen rail logistics infrastructure.

Advertisement

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The Delhi High Court has lifted the injunction that had previously barred Indiabulls Housing Finance from using the mark "SAMMAAN" or any variations deemed misleading. With the interim stay on the injunction, the company can proceed with its rebranding initiatives.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Pharma Ltd announced that the US FDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection at its Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, facility from February 11-17, 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing six observations. Piramal Pharma, in its regulatory filing, stated that it would address the observations and work towards compliance.

Advertisement