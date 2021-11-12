Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Zee, PFC

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹270 crore, zooming 187%, year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The company posted a net profit of ₹94 crore in the year-ago period. Other reports said the company also plans to transfer digital ops to Indiadotcom for cash consideration which it had earlier agreed on terms of transfer of shares. The company saw advertising revenue growth at 20.1%.